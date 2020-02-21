BRAWLEY — The city of Brawley will soon have a 74 affordable home unit apartment complex with net zero emission through a grant the Legislature has been working on for 18 to 24 months.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and the city of Brawley at 11 a.m. today will celebrate a $12.8 million Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program grant with a ceremonial check presentation.

