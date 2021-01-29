Child molester lands back in jail
LEFT: William Jim Morse, 58, an El Centro transient. CENTER: Morse stands while being arrested by a Calexico police officer on Saturday in Calexico. RIGHT: Items that Morse was reportedly found to be in possession of following his arrest Saturday. COURTESY PHOTOS CALEXICO POLICE DEPARTMENT

CALEXICO — City police arrested a previously convicted sex offender Saturday after he allegedly trespassed and left kids and adult underwear at a home in the 400 block of Encinas Avenue.

William Jim Morse, a 58-year-old El Centro transient, was arrested some hours after the incident occurred, Calexico Police Department reported. He remained booked into the Imperial County Jail as of Thursday.

