EL CENTRO — While the candidates running for the director’s seat in Division 4 for the Imperial Irrigation District have been relatively frugal in their campaigns, the two candidates running for the IID director seat for Division 2 have been far more aggressive in promoting themselves.

According to public campaign finance reports, IID Division 2 candidate Ryan Childers received contributions since July totaling $29,507, while his opponent, JB Hamby, has raised $2,055.

