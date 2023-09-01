SACRAMENTO – In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, as Labor Day weekend approaches marking the traditional end of summer celebrations, many people are gearing up for holiday gatherings and road trips. The tri-state enforcement initiative begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, September 1, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 4. The CHP, NHP, and Arizona DPS are dedicated to ensuring everyone reaches their destinations safely, especially given the surge in traffic that typically accompanies holiday weekends.
