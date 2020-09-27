CHP hosts car seat safety event
California Highway Patrol Officer Javier L. Amezcua measures a child for the appropriate car seat during a Child Passenger Safety Seat Week event held Saturday morning in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUN

IMPERIAL — The California Highway Patrol El Centro Area held a child passenger safety seat event Saturday to provide guidance on using the equipment correctly.

Held from 6 to 10 a.m. at the CHP headquarters on Highway 86, the event gave participants an opportunity to have the car seat, or car seats, in their vehicle inspected by CHP personnel.

California Highway Patrol dispatcher Adrianna Hinojosa, who is a certified car seat technician, inspects the car seat of 2-year-old Paul Verdugo Ramirez (center), of Calexico, during a Child Passenger Safety Seat Week event held Saturday morning in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

