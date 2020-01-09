Church Brothers acquires Green Giant Fresh from Growers Express

SALINAS — Church Brothers Farms announced Wednesday it had acquired the Green Giant Fresh value-added vegetable business from Growers Express LLC. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes Growers Express’ production facility and equipment located in Gonzales, Calif.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.