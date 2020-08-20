Church Brothers expands market offerings

Church Brothers Farms, which has operations in Holtville, recently announced it is expanding market availability on two of its Ready Leaf (top) and Urban Blend (bottom) products. COURTESY PHOTO

 Sasha Krnic

SALINAS — Church Brothers Farms is increasing production and expanding market availability on two of its newer products as part of the company’s continued focus on innovation and convenience.

 “Our whole leaf and specialty salad programs are about providing our customers with convenient items that are prepped and ready to use,” said Rick Russo, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are committed to providing fresh produce items that are easy to handle in the kitchen and are excited to offer Ready Leaf and Urban Blend to a wider market.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.