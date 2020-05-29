Church Brothers introduces new lettuce mix

Unlike baby lettuces, Church Brothers Farms’ new Tuscan Tender Leaves are grown to full maturity, providing a sturdy leaf structure and strong shelf life, the company said. COURTESY PHOTO

SALINAS – Church Brothers Farms, a vertically integrated produce company with operations in Holtville, has announced the launch of a new variety of salad greens in time for National Salad Month.

The company said its Tuscan Tender Leaves are a blend of European style lettuces, including oaks and tangos and lolarossa, providing a salad mix that is pleasing to the eye as well as the palate.

