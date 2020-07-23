Church Brothers introduces two vegetable varieties

Church Brothers' proprietary Stay Fresh packing system gives its new sweet baby cauliflower and sweet baby broccoli a shelf life of 17 days. COURTESY PHOTO

SALINAS — Church Brothers Farms announced Wednesday the introduction sweet varieties of two favorite vegetables.

The company said its new sweet baby cauliflower and sweet baby broccoli are packed using its propriety Stay Fresh packing system, which improves shelf life by minimizing respiration and eliminating dehydration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.