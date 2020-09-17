Church Brothers launches new value-added offerings

Ready Sides is the first value-added product line being sold under the Church Brothers Farms brand. COURTESY PHOTO

SALINAS — Church Brothers Farms is launching three-minute microwavable Ready Sides – adding to its existing line of retail fresh-cut vegetables. This is the company’s first retail value-added product bearing the Church Brothers Farms brand.

The company, which has operations in Holtville, said each unique side includes a seasoned butter puck with 8 ounces of fresh vegetables, all 90 calories or less per serving. Church Brothers Farms Ready Sides will launch with four flavors: Caramelized Onion and Bacon, Homestyle Buttery Garlic, Savory Italian Herb and Mediterranean Lemon Thyme. Microwaved directly in the bowl without the need to remove packaging prior, Ready Sides have the added convenience of zero mess and prep, Church Brothers said in a release.

