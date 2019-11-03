Church welcomes new pastor
New Pastor of El Centro Church of the Nazarene Alex Iniguez (second from left) and his family. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Rev. Alex Iniguez was installed as senior pastor of El Centro Church of the Nazarene on June 2.

Iniguez, his wife, Violet, and their two children, Zyara and Ezra came here from Shepherd’s House Church of the Nazarene in San Jacinto, where Rev. Iniguez had been associate pastor and Sunday school director for five years.

