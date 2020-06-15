Churches get more latitude on services – if they’re outdoors
Buy Now

Cars line up at the New Destiny Christian Center parking lot in Holtville for an outdoor church service. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO – Imperial County has updated its rules governing religious services and public demonstrations.

The rules follow new guidance issued Friday by the California Department of Public Health regarding activities protected under the First Amendment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.