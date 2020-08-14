Cities extend local emergency declarations
A view of Main Street on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — The cities of El Centro and Brawley recently renewed their local emergency declarations in response to COVID-19.

During their respective regular meetings on Aug. 4, El Centro and Brawley councils unanimously approved to extending their emergency status until Oct. 3.

