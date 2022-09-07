BRAWLEY — The City of Brawley shared during August some of the improvements done by the City Abatement program, which removes graffiti markings from the community.

"Our city recognizes the far-reaching negative effects graffiti has in our community and has established a Graffiti Abatement Program," mentioned Jimmy Duran, chief of police.

City abatement program tackles graffiti

City Abatement program overseen by the Brawley Police Department in collaboration with non-profits, remove graffiti markings from the community. In August the city shared improvement pictures from the program. 
According to Jimmy Duran, chief of police, during the last 12 months, the program has done four community clean-ups where non-profits aid the Brawley Police Department by providing staff and supplies.

