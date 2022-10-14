City approves purchase of HURST battery-powered extrication tools

Brawley Department Fire Chief Mike York addresses the City Council as he requests approval to purchase HURST battery-powered extrication tools during a meeting held October 4 in Brawley. PHOTO taken from City of Brawley Facebook

 PHOTO taken from City of Brawley Facebook

BRAWLEY – Brawley Department Fire Chief Mike York requested approval to purchase HURST battery-powered extrication tools known as ‘Jaws of Life’ during the City Council meeting on Oct. 4.

Council members unanimously approved the request for this essential tool for the fire department.

