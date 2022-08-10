IMPERIAL – City Council approved the ratification letter in support of Innercare’s application to the California Department of Healthcare Services to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center on Aug. 3, under the consent agenda section of the meeting.

“We believe they are well-positioned to offer this comprehensive Medicare and Medi-Cal integrated benefit to long-term care qualified individuals in the Imperial County region,” wrote Dennis Morita, city manager in a letter from July 28.

