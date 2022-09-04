City beautification: Kennedy Gardens Park displays colorful mural, community libraries
Artists Jesus Fino and Sergio Ojeda painted a mural that beautifies Kennedy Gardens Park, due to the effort of local community organization, Calexico Needs Change.

CALEXICO — On the walls of Kennedy Gardens park, a colorful mural resides, done by artists Jesus Fino and Sergio Ojeda.

The mural located at Kennedy Gardens Park pays tribute to farmworkers.

The art reflected in a part of the mural honors farmworkers. This mural was an effort by the local community organization, Calexico Needs Change, to beautify parks in the city.

Calexico Needs Change, a local organization, installed community libraries where Kennedy Gardens Park visitors can borrow or grab a free book from the collection.

