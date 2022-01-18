Developer Martin Coyne (center, holding scissors) shears a red ribbon on Friday morning to signify the grand opening of Phase 1 of the Latigo Ranch home development project in Brawley. Construction was expected to begin this week on Phase 2. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Developer Martin Coyne (center, holding scissors) shears a red ribbon on Friday morning to signify the grand opening of Phase 1 of the Latigo Ranch home development project in Brawley. Construction was expected to begin this week on Phase 2. PHOTO TOM BODUS
BRAWLEY — A housing development that was abandoned by the original developer more than a decade ago has finally seen completion of its first phase and the ceremonial start of its second.
A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning at Latigo Ranch, a development project south of the city and directly east of Walmart. The project was originally approved in 2005, but only 18 homes were completed out of an intended 268 before the original developer, McMillan Homes, walked away from it circa 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.