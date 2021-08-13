City continues to monitor activities at former church

Holtville resident Rosie Alegranza asks why the immigrants proposed to be housed at the former Holtville United Methodist Church could be housed at the Barbara Worth Country Club during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
HOLTVILLE — A project proposing to use a former church facility in a residential neighborhood here as an immigrant welcome center is at a standstill.
The California-Pacific Conference of the United Methodist Church currently owns the former Holtville United Methodist Church property at 217 W. Seventh St. The Cal-Pac Conference issued a press release in June saying it plans to use the facility for a welcome center for immigrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.