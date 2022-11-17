City Council Meeting

Guillermo Sillas, City of Brawley Public Works Director, and City Engineer, presented both project items during the City Council regular meeting on Nov. 15. 

BRAWLEY — Rove Engineering, Inc. was awarded two projects; Legion Street from Highway 86 to Western Avenue and Western Avenue from Wildcat Drive to Legion Street, during City Council regular meeting on Nov. 15.

Project No. 2021-06 Legion Street from Highway 86 to Western Avenue is in the amount of $1,040,591.50, with an authorized 10% contingency for $104,059.15 for a total project amount of $1,144,650.65, the agenda staff report stated.

