Calexico Council

The item of the first cycle of the Utility Box Art Project was presented to the Calexico City Council by Norma Gerardo (far left), Calexico Recreation Manager, during the council's regular meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Calexico.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF CALEXICO FACEBOOK STREAM

CALEXICO — The Calexico City Council discussed approving to start the first cycle of the Utility Art Box Project, as proposed by the Recreation Department to beautify the community, during their regular meeting on Dec. 7.

The project's mission is to provide a public art initiative designed to transform utility boxes into distinctive works of art, creating a more vibrant, attractive landscape, according to the report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.