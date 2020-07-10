City Council to vote on renaming park in honor of Efren Coronel
Buy Now

A view of Wildflower Park on Lotus Avenue on Thursday in El Centro. The El Centro City Council will be reviewing a recommendation to rename the park to Efren Coronel Park. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Momentum is gathering in a local effort to rename Wildflower Park in honor of a late El Centro Police Department officer.

Based on a decision made Thursday, the El Centro City Council will be reviewing a recommendation to rename the public park to Efren Coronel Park.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.