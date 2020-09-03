City cracking down on campaign signage
Buy Now

Intersections have long been popular locations for political signage during election season, but such displays on public property in El Centro are no longer legal and the city is telling candidates to remove their signs or face consequences. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — A local political candidate said he believes orders from the city to remove his election signs and the instances they have been removed without his knowledge represent selective enforcement, but the city said that’s not what’s happening.

Imperial Irrigation District candidate JB Hamby said only his signs are being targeted for enforcement for being on public property.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.