City earmarks nearly $31K for cleanup project
Buy Now

An area just north of Pat Williams Park on Wednesday in Brawley. The city will be conducting a clean-up operation here, as the area has been deemed a fire hazard and a public nuisance. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — This city will tap into its budget to clean up a ravaged area in the northwest corner of the community.

The area set to be cleaned is mostly dirt and brush located just north of Pat Williams Park on West River Road.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.