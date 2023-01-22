City of El Centro approves new Garage Sale Ordinance
EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro issued an official notification letting residents know a new Garage Sale Ordinance has been approved, effective Friday, January 20.

According to a City of El Centro public post, a garage sale permit is still required to hold a garage sale. The garage sale permit is issued free of charge.

