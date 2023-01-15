CBP El Centro Sector Chief with City of Mexicali Mayor
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF MEXICALI FACEBOOK

MEXICALI — Norma Bustamante, mayor of the City of Mexicali, recognized U.S. Customs & Border Protection El Centro Sector Chief Gregory K. Bovino, command staff, and agents of the Foreign Operation for their collaborative efforts on January 9 in Mexicali.

According to a post by the City of Mexicali, Bustamante ratified their commitment to keeping joining efforts in security strengthening, facilitating migratory flows, and securing trade.

