City of Mexicali reports most polluted Christmas

The City of Mexicali recorded at least one of the most polluted Christmas days in recent history.
The Redspira nonprofit organization said some areas reported contamination levels above 300 points Sunday morning, December 25. The pollution was caused by the use of fireworks and the ignition of bonfires. The pollution levels were considered as extremely bad and were a risk for local residents.
