City offering free thermometers for small businesses to reopen responsibly
Infrared thermometers sit on a table inside El Centro Fire Department Station 3 on Friday. The city of El Centro is now offering approximately 300 of these for small businesses within the city. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Small businesses here have an opportunity to secure another tool for their safety kit as they transition toward reopening.

On Friday, the city launched a program whereby small businesses can receive a free infrared thermometer to help in preventing spread of COVID-19. The idea is that business owners will use the thermometer to check temperatures of both employees and customers before they enter the premises.

