City presents a $5,000 check to complete book

City Council presented a check for $5,000 to the Calexico Arts Council during a meeting on September 14 to complete the History of Calexico book. Bertha Fletes, treasurer for the Calexico Arts Council, added that hopefully, the book would be ready before the end of the year. PHOTO taken from the City of Calexico City Hall Facebook Stream
CALEXICO – To complete the History of Calexico book, the City Council presented a check for $5,000 to the Calexico Arts Council during a meeting on September 14.
“The donation goes to making sure the book is published,” mentioned Betty Nuñez, Public Relations director for Calexico Arts Council. “We are trying to make at least two or three volumes within the beginning of Calexico to current times.”
