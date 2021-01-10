City pursues grant for new park
The eight-acre retention basin in the Buena Vista Subdivision on Saturday in El Centro. The city is applying for a grant, which it will use to build a new park here. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — El Centro is pursuing a $1.1 million grant, which it will use to create a park on an empty retention basin on the southwest side of the city.

If awarded, Buena Vista Park will be built in the basin at the Buena Vista Subdivision, which is along the southern portion of Eighth Street between Manuel Ortiz and Palmview avenues.

