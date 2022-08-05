Imperial Avenue rendering

This graphic shows how the land south of Interstate 8 appears now as former farmland and how it may look once Imperial Avenue is extended south of the interstate. COURTESY GRAPHIC

EL CENTRO – With the city poised to begin construction of Imperial Avenue south of Interstate 8, the hundreds of acres of former farmland there might be seen as a palate upon which a new urban concept will be built.

“We’re trying to avoid a traditional commercial area with commercial on the front and residential on the back,” said Angel Hernandez, interim community development director. “We would like for it to be nodes around major intersections.”

