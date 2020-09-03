City resumes issuing yard sale permits
EL CENTRO -- Yard sales are back in business here, and the city is reminding residents aiming to peddle their surplus possessions that they need to follow some rules.

For starters, they’ll need to get a permit. The city’s ordinance requiring yard sale permits first took effect July 5, 2018, but was placed on a brief hold recently due to COVID-19, said Anna L. Garcia, code enforcement officer for the city’s Community Development Department.

