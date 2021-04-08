City’s utility user tax up for renewal
Buy Now

Homes located in the southwest area of the city on Wednesday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — This city plans to put a utility tax up for renewal in the 2021 special election.

The city’s utility user tax (UUT) is set to expire on May 31, 2022, unless it is renewed by voters on a 2021 ballot measure, a city staff report explained.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.