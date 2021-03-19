City to annex land near mall
This photo includes nearly 68 acres of unincorporated land along the west side of South Dogwood Avenue, from Danenberg Drive to just north of McCabe Road. The county of Imperial is in the process of annexing this land to the city of El Centro.

EL CENTRO — An area on the outskirts of town, just west of the Imperial Valley Mall is about to stop being on the outskirts so that it can become part of new business and residential development.

The area is 67.78 gross acres (65.1 net acres after road right-of-way exclusions) of unincorporated land along the west side of South Dogwood Avenue, from Danenberg Drive to 660 feet north of McCabe Road.

This aerial view shows approximately 68 acres of unincorporated land along South Dogwood Avenue that the county of Imperial is in the process of annexing to the city of El Centro. COURTESY PHOTO CITY OF EL CENTRO

