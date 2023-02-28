Chamber of Commerce for a Greater Calexico offices
The Chamber of Commerce for a Greater Calexico occupies a building at 1100 Imperial Avenue in Calexico.

 ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO

CALEXICO — The City Council of the City of Calexico will discuss the potential nullification of the current lease agreement with the Chamber of Commerce for a Greater Calexico during their next regular meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

The chamber occupies a city building at 1100 Imperial Avenue to conduct its operations, per the Agenda Staff Report.

