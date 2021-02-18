City trying to address another fire hazard
Wooden panels that have been moved to gain access to a vacant building, 759 West Main Street, on Wednesday in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — As the city deals with the remains of the destroyed Mayan Hotel, it is also working to address another vacant downtown building where recent fire-related incidents have occurred.

The building, located at 759 W. Main St., has chain-link fencing surrounding it, yet people have managed to bypass it. The entrance is covered by wooden boards, which people have pried away to enter anyway.

