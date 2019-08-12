Classes teach Calexico students art, history
Participants gathered on Friday to exhibit some of the artwork they created for an eight-week class that also taught them about Calexico history and architecture.

architecture. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALEXICO — About 20 local kids took part in an eight-week art class that provided participants with a lesson in Calexico history and architecture as well.

The art classes wrapped up last week and culminated in an exhibit at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center of the participants’ renditions of the eight historical buildings chosen to be highlighted.

Ellysa Rascon is shown with some of the artwork she created during an eight-week class that also taught participants about Calexico history and architecture.

PHOTO JULIO MORALES
Graciela Soto is shown with some of the artwork she created during an eight-week class that also taught participants about Calexico history and architecture.  PHOTO JULIO MORALES

