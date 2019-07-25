Cleanup of illegal dumpsite finally complete
Workers spray down the Cruickshank Road illegal dumpsite during the cleaning and closure process mandated by the state. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Under a state mandate, Imperial County earlier this week completed the cleanup and closure of the Cruickshank Road illegal disposal dumpsite.

The site is an approximately 60-acre illegal dump located about 1.5 miles east of Imperial that had been receiving waste since the 1940s. In October 2016 the Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Zusser Co. Inc. to do the cleanup project, which would involve removing approximately 130,000 cubic yard of waste, for what was then $6.6 million.

