1C.jpg
Buy Now

Magnolia 4-H new members host Molly Pole (left) and primary partner Ellie Hoskins organize some paperwork during a drive-through celebration event on Monday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY —Magnolia 4-H held its annual Pep Rally on the Plaza Monday evening, but owing to pandemic concerns, this year’s event was unlike any of those that preceded it.

The Brawley-based club traditionally gathers in a crowd in front of Plaza Park to celebrate National 4-H Week, which began Sunday.

3C.jpg
Buy Now

Magnolia 4-H community leader Kari Smelser (right) helps a parent complete a registration form during a drive-through celebration event on Monday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
4C.jpg
Buy Now

Magnolia 4-H primary officer Cheyenne Cox, 12, waits for a guest to stop by her booth during a drive-through celebration event on Monday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
5C.jpg
Buy Now

Sister and brother Savannah (left) and Brian Zarate, of Magnolia 4-H, hold a sign that reads “Magnolia 4-H” during a drive-through celebration event on Monday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
2C.jpg
Buy Now

The Santana family passes by in their decorated vehicle during a drive-through celebration event on Monday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.