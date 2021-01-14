IRVINE, Calif. – Imperial Irrigation District is represented in a national coalition of more than 200 agricultural organizations and urban and rural water districts that have urged President-elect Joe Biden and congressional leadership to address aging Western water infrastructure in any potential infrastructure or economic recovery package.

The coalition includes organizations from 15 states that collectively represent $120 billion in agricultural production, nearly one-third of all agricultural production in the country, and tens of millions of urban and rural water users. They include California Farm Bureau, Western Growers, Family Farm Alliance, National Water Resources Association and the Association of California Water Agencies

