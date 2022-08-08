MEXICALI — In the heart of the border, in front of Mexicali's cathedral, a Coca-Cola soda stand that promises to bring back 1950s nostalgia is under construction. 'The last of the desert' or La Ultima del Desierto, for its translation in Spanish, is the name of this retro restaurant located in Avenida Reforma y Morelos. According to their social media, 'the refreshing zone of Mexicali' will offer California-style chili dogs, soda floats, Coca-Cola merchandise, popcorn, milkshakes, and boba drinks. This building follows beautification projects in Mexicali's downtown, where zones such as 'La Chinesca' were revamped to attract local and border tourism.
Coca-Cola to bring soda stand inspired in the 1950s to the borderlands
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
83°
- Humidity: 79%
- Cloud Coverage: 38%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 11
- Sunrise: 06:01:04 AM
- Sunset: 07:34:06 PM
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Anuncian trabajadores del campo marcha para exigir derechos electorales
- City ready to develop Imperial Ave. extension
- Man charged in alleged restroom photo of minor
- Community joins to raise funds for popular local vendor
- Monkey pox reported in county resident
- No parking: Brawley council approves new ordinance
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Man apparently fatally crushed by car
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Bucklin Park event disrupted by indecent exposure
- Anuncia Caltrans cierre de intersección en Calexico
- Potential lithium windfall will require cautious approach, board chair warns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.