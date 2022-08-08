Coca-Cola Stand
At the corner of Avenida Reforma y Morelos in downtown Mexicali, a soda stand that promises to bring back 1950s nostalgia is under construction.

 PHOTO By Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

MEXICALI — In the heart of the border, in front of Mexicali's cathedral, a Coca-Cola soda stand that promises to bring back 1950s nostalgia is under construction. 'The last of the desert' or La Ultima del Desierto, for its translation in Spanish, is the name of this retro restaurant located in Avenida Reforma y Morelos. According to their social media, 'the refreshing zone of Mexicali' will offer California-style chili dogs, soda floats, Coca-Cola merchandise, popcorn, milkshakes, and boba drinks. This building follows beautification projects in Mexicali's downtown, where zones such as 'La Chinesca' were revamped to attract local and border tourism.

