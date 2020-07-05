Collective effort gets hot meals to Niland fire victims
FROM LEFT: El Centro filmmaker Roy Dorantes snaps a selfie with American Legion Post 60 members Robert Garcia, Isaac Donayre and Raymond Gonzalez. PHOTO TOM BODUS

CALIPATRIA – This is what happens when community works: A doctor in Calexico enlists a filmmaker in El Centro to contact a veterans organization in Brawley to help deliver hot meals from a restaurant in Imperial to a community service organization here so that they can be distributed to victims of a fire from Niland.

That’s exactly how it went Saturday when three members of American Legion Post 60 in Brawley turned up at Maranatha Steakhouse in Imperial about 9:30 a.m. with local filmmaker Roy Dorantes to pick up about 300 meals courtesy of Calexico physician Dr. Tien Vo.

Raymond Gonzalez delivers hot meals to the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center on Saturday. The meals were served to persons displaced in June 28’s fire in Niland. PHOTO TOM BODUS

