Comfort stations offer some relief in absence of cool centers
Buy Now

A view of Evans Park on Fifth Street on Wednesday in Imperial. The city of Imperial designated this park as well as four others within the city as comfort stations to provide relief against the heat to local residents. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — As local COVID-19 health guidelines have stopped cool centers from opening this summer, cities in Imperial County are providing an alternative.

Cities have designated comfort stations to provide some relief against the heat to local residents. The stations offer shade and a drinking fountain.

Comfort stations offer some relief in absence of cool centers
Buy Now

A view of the water fountains at the entrance of City Hall on Wednesday in El Centro. The city of El Centro has designated this and two other areas in the city as comfort stations. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.