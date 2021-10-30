Coming soon: building projects in the works.

Right Now
65°
Clear
- Humidity: 42%
- Cloud Coverage:8%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:58:43 AM
- Sunset: 05:52:36 PM
Today
Sunshine and some clouds. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Calexico East POE hours to expand Nov. 8
- ECPD officer facing law suit from prior job
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Trial date for Rodriguez rescheduled
- Mask mandate again on board agenda
- Mural at Imperial High to remain
- County board alters face-covering rule
- Local charity at risk of state sanction
- Anuncia CBP ampliación de horario en Garita Oriente
- Niebla takes pitching coach job for Padres
- Lanzan alerta a viajeros por cruce de artículos prohibidos de Día de Muertos
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
