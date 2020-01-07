LOS ANGELES — Less than a month remains for Imperial County residents to give their two cents regarding a proposed transportation plan that would include $5 billion in projects for Imperial County.

The comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 for the draft version of Connect SoCal, the 2020-2045 Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy for the six counties and 191 cities that make up the Southern California Association of Governments.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.