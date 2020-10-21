Commercial project breaks ground in Imperial
Buy Now

Imperial city officials and guests break ground for the start of the Imperial Gateway Center at 15th Street and Imperial Avenue. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 

IMPERIAL – A four-acre lot at 15th Street and Imperial Avenue will soon be home to a new post office and a new 7-Eleven, as well as to a restaurant to be named later.

Mayor Darrell Pechtl and other city officials were joined by the lead developer and others for a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the birth of the Imperial Gateway Center across the street from Frank Wright Middle School.

Commercial project breaks ground in Imperial
Buy Now

An aerial view of the construction site for the new Imperial Gateway Center, in Imperial. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.