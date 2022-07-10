Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
CALEXICO — Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and senator Ben Hueso celebrated the new state funds and investments allocated for the New River with the Calexico City Council and regional associations on Thursday at the Woman's Improvement Club.
New River state investments included $10 million for the New River Improvement project from proposition 68, $18 million for the New River Improvement project from the 2020 California budget, and $15 million for the New River Parkway project from the 2022 California budget.
