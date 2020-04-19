Community continues to rally for healthcare providers

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis (center) holds a ceremonial check for $15,000 presented by members of the hospital’s Women’s Auxiliary. COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY – Community spirit remained in evidence during the COVID-19 pandemic as various organizations and businesses donated funds and supplies to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

The district’s frontline staff received boxes of N-95 masks from Elmore Farms, while the Women’s Auxiliary of Pioneers Memorial Hospital made a monetary donation of $15,000 to be used toward masks and other needed supplies.

