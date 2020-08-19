Community parade welcomes back HUSD teachers and students
Crowd members wave as a caravan passes by during the Back to School community parade on Monday in Holtville. The Holtville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Holtville collaborated to put on the event in lieu of the chamber’s Welcome Back Teachers Luncheon being canceled due to COVID-19. The parade welcomed back the Holtville Unified School District teachers and students as school began Monday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Holtville Chamber of Commerce Chamber Manager Rosie Allegranza (left) and 2020 Carrot Festival princess Lexee Roeseler, 12, conduct a prize raffle for Holtville Unified School District teachers during the Back to School community parade on Monday in Holtville. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

