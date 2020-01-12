Community support at heart of annual Tamale Festival
Buy Now

FROM LEFT: Carlos Soto, Enedina Salazar and Elizabeth Soto celebrate after Kennedy’s Market won Best Tamale during the annual Tamale Festival on Saturday in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HEBER — Just like a tamale, the true goodness of the annual Tamale Festival is concealed within its simple, outer shell.

Guests sampling tamales from an array of vendors is the basic concept of event; however, in its past two years of existence, the festival has also raised approximately $1,000 for local school programs in need.

Community support at heart of annual Tamale Festival
Buy Now

FROM LEFT: Ryan Childers, Erik Ortega, JB Hamby and Alex Cardenas serve as judges during the annual Tamale Festival on Saturday in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.